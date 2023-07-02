First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMY opened at $11.15 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.