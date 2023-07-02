First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FMY opened at $11.15 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
