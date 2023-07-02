First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of FCT stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

