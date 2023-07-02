First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FKU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,980,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 549.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 305.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4915 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

