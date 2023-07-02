First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.
Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FKU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,980,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 549.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 305.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
