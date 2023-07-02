Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Forafric Global Price Performance

NASDAQ AFRI opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Forafric Global has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Forafric Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forafric Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.