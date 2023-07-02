ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $151.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $357.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

