Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 96 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in AON by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in AON by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in AON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in AON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $345.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $262.42 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.53 and a 200-day moving average of $315.58.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

