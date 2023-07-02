Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

