Forum Financial Management LP Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.7 %

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DAL opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

