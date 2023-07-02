Forum Financial Management LP Has $206,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

