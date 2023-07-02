Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

