Forum Financial Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,066.93.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,139.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,047.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,740.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,233.61 and a 52 week high of $2,144.17.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

