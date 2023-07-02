Forum Financial Management LP Purchases New Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.5 %

PARA opened at $15.91 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

