Forum Financial Management LP Sells 185 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after acquiring an additional 464,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678,694 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $572,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $293.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.42. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

