Forum Financial Management LP Sells 50 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $250.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.51. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.