Forum Financial Management LP Sells 703 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $445.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

