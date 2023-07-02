Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $382.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.80. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $387.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.