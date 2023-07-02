Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given Initiates Rating at 3M

3M restated their initiates rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

