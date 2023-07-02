Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.91

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €37.91 ($41.21) and traded as high as €43.24 ($47.00). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €43.14 ($46.89), with a volume of 228,877 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($50.90) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

