Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $17.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

FRO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of FRO opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.19.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.16). Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. The business had revenue of $352.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 78,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Frontline by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frontline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

