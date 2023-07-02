FY2024 EPS Estimates for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Decreased by DA Davidson

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Home Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.35. The consensus estimate for Home Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Home Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,200 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $76,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,572.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 224.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

