FY2026 EPS Estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $6.85.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,941 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Black Diamond Therapeutics

In related news, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 671,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,740,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,552,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,117,839 shares in the company, valued at $39,076,936.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,534.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

