Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $350.31 on Thursday. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $231.05 and a fifty-two week high of $363.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.45.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,736,975.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

