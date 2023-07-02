GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) versus Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Head to Head Survey

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GDS and Grom Social Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $1.35 billion 1.52 -$188.56 million ($1.15) -9.56 Grom Social Enterprises $5.43 million 0.49 -$16.33 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

38.0% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of GDS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GDS and Grom Social Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 4 2 0 2.33 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

GDS currently has a consensus price target of $28.94, suggesting a potential upside of 163.31%. Grom Social Enterprises has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 219.49%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than GDS.

Risk & Volatility

GDS has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -14.48% -5.89% -1.81% Grom Social Enterprises -279.84% -67.85% -51.99%

Summary

GDS beats Grom Social Enterprises on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

