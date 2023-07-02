General Electric (GE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th.

General Electric has a payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Electric to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $109.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $110.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.19.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

