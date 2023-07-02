General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $109.38 and last traded at $108.88, with a volume of 537693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.19.

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in General Electric by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

