General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 326,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 179,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.24.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

