General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GIS. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.24.

NYSE GIS opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

