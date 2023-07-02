Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.81

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.81 and traded as high as $14.43. Genie Energy shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 354,380 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 51.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 766.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Further Reading

