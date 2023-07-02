Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.86.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $32.24 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 97.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

