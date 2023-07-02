Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.07 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.