Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,844 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 154,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 33,679 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 25,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 354,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.