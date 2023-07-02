Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT Lowered to $34.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

GBCI opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,066.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,075.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,135 shares of company stock valued at $376,256 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

