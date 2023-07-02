Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Globe Life has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Globe Life has a payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Globe Life to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GL opened at $109.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.10. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $95.65 and a 12-month high of $123.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 28.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.