Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $19.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.2% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.74 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $357.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.41 and its 200-day moving average is $147.36.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

