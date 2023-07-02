Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.