Graphic Packaging’s (GPK) Downgrade Rating Reiterated at 888

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GPK opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

