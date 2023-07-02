Gratus Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.87. The company has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

