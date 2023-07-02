Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.57

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.57 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 71.35 ($0.91). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 73.10 ($0.93), with a volume of 4,283,358 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.69. The stock has a market cap of £360.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,462.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

