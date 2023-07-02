Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WING. Stephens increased their price target on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.33.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $200.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.61. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $75.27 and a 1 year high of $223.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.52.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

See Also

