Guggenheim Raises Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $220.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $166.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.84 and its 200 day moving average is $174.95. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,045.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total transaction of $153,452.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $460,685.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,045.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,645. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,133,000 after buying an additional 23,456 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,193.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.