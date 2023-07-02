Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Guild Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE GHLD opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $692.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. Guild has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $12.91.

Insider Transactions at Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million. Guild had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Guild will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of Guild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $88,805.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guild

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Guild by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 169,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 51,326 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Guild by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 683,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guild by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 162,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

