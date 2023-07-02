GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $83.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.53.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $63.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

