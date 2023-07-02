H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FUL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $68.37. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $898.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

