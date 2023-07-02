H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FUL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 3.3 %

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.27. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $898.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.60 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 14.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 356,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.