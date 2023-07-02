Halberd (HALB) and Its Peers Financial Analysis

Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Free Report) is one of 394 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Halberd to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Halberd and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halberd 0 0 0 0 N/A Halberd Competitors 547 1422 4195 27 2.60

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 122.88%. Given Halberd’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Halberd has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halberd N/A N/A -0.88 Halberd Competitors $122.09 million -$5.63 million -109.06

This table compares Halberd and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Halberd’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Halberd. Halberd is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Halberd and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halberd N/A N/A N/A Halberd Competitors -9,661.00% -103.05% -23.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.6% of Halberd shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Halberd beats its rivals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

