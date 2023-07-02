Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) vs. Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Financial Survey

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hawaiian Electric Industries and Enlight Renewable Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 1 0 0 1.33 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.57%. Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.13%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Enlight Renewable Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $3.74 billion 1.06 $243.03 million $2.07 17.49 Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 10.68 $24.75 million N/A N/A

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries 5.88% 10.35% 1.41% Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other biofuels. This segment serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. The Bank segment operates a community bank that offers banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses, including savings and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans. This segment operates branches in Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, and Molokai. The Other segment invests in non-regulated renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

