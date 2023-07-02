Head to Head Comparison: Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) & Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Free Report) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Rubius Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -175.60% -54.45% Rubius Therapeutics N/A -212.29% -86.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and Rubius Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Rubius Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Windtree Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,900.00%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Rubius Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.21 million ($53.77) -0.02 Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$179.67 million ($2.38) -0.01

Windtree Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubius Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats Rubius Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sales of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

About Rubius Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company was formerly known as VL26, Inc and as changed its name to Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. in 2015. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.