Head to Head Contrast: AppTech Payments (APCX) versus Its Rivals

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) is one of 129 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AppTech Payments to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppTech Payments and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppTech Payments $435,000.00 N/A -118.69 AppTech Payments Competitors $190.53 million -$20.86 million -19.09

AppTech Payments’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AppTech Payments. AppTech Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

30.0% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of AppTech Payments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AppTech Payments and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppTech Payments 0 0 0 0 N/A AppTech Payments Competitors 173 735 1171 5 2.48

As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 81.01%. Given AppTech Payments’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AppTech Payments has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares AppTech Payments and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppTech Payments N/A N/A N/A AppTech Payments Competitors -46.74% -75.80% -11.49%

Summary

AppTech Payments rivals beat AppTech Payments on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About AppTech Payments

(Free Report)

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs. The company also offers integrated solutions for frictionless digital and mobile payment acceptance, including acceptance of alternative payment methods, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transaction services. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. AppTech Payments Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.