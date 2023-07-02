Head-To-Head Contrast: MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) vs. Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Free Report) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MJ and Zhihu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $360,000.00 3.53 -$5.38 million N/A N/A Zhihu $522.66 million 1.38 -$229.25 million ($0.27) -4.19

MJ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhihu.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhihu 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MJ and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Zhihu has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.87%. Given Zhihu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than MJ.

Profitability

This table compares MJ and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ N/A -332.31% -67.74% Zhihu -29.93% -19.86% -14.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of MJ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of MJ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Zhihu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MJ has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhihu has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zhihu beats MJ on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MJ



MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Zhihu



Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

