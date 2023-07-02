Head-To-Head Contrast: Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) & FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) and Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and Moncler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS 2.75% 7.06% 5.56% Moncler N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FIGS and Moncler’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $505.83 million 2.73 $21.19 million $0.08 103.39 Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 160.38

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FIGS has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. FIGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

91.8% of FIGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Moncler shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of FIGS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FIGS and Moncler, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 2 3 6 0 2.36 Moncler 0 1 2 0 2.67

FIGS currently has a consensus price target of $8.94, indicating a potential upside of 8.07%. Moncler has a consensus price target of $53.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.32%. Given FIGS’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FIGS is more favorable than Moncler.

Summary

FIGS beats Moncler on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

